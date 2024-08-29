Ghanaians will surely swear-in Bawumia as first ‘Muslim’ President – Samira Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: GNA

Samira Bawumia, wife of NPP flag-bearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressed confidence that her husband will become Ghana's first Muslim President on January 7, 2025.



Speaking at a rally in Wenchi, she praised Dr. Bawumia's integrity, humility, and hard work, which led to his selection as the party's candidate.



She also emphasized that his candidacy challenges the notion that the NPP is an Akan-based party.



Samira urged voters, especially in Zongo communities, to support her husband, promising that his leadership will create jobs and empower youth and women.