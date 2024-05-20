Gideon Boako empowers 50 apprentices in Tano North with GH¢1,000 seed capital each

General News of Monday, 20 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Gideon Boako, the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Tano North, has extended support to 50 apprentices in the constituency by providing each of them with a GH¢1,000 seed capital. This assistance comes as a boost following their recent graduation from various professional training programs on Sunday, May 19.



In a recent Facebook post on Monday, May 20, Dr. Boako reiterated his dedication to the constituency’s development and its human resources. He urged the beneficiaries to use the support they received wisely, stressing the importance of creating opportunities for others to benefit as well.



“Yesterday [Sunday, May 19], at Dua Yaw Nkwanta, I joined the Tailors and Dressmakers Association of the Tano North Constituency to celebrate the graduation of 50 apprentices who have completed intensive training to become professionals in their field,” Dr. Boako announced.



“I have contributed GH¢1,000 seed money to each of the 50 graduates to facilitate their establishment as they return home to begin their careers. It is my hope and prayer that the Lord blesses us so that we can continue to be a blessing to others in similar ways,” he added.