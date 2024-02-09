Gideon Boako supports Dr. Bawumia's proposal to make national service optional

Politics of Friday, 9 February 2024

Gideon Boako has offered his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to make National Service voluntary if he is elected.



Dr. Bawumia is of the opinion that the existing national service scheme needs to be adjusted to align with the requirements of employment for fresh graduates. He made this known during his address to the nation on his vision for Ghana if elected as President.



This viewpoint has caused a lot of controversy, with certain critics suggesting that it may lead to corrupt practices.



Dr. Boako, spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia, responded to the allegations and clarified that it is not a crime to avoid national service.



“Whether he did National Service or not, I don’t know, and I’m

not interested in knowing that. It is not everybody in this country who did National Service. In fact, today, it is not everybody who does National Service. If you attain a certain age and you’ve not done National Service, it waits for you,” he said in an interview on Citi FM.



“There are people who don’t do National Service but under certain circumstances, it is waived for them. It is not a crime to say you haven’t done National Service. If the authorities consider the precedent and the prevailing conditions and they think they have to waive it for you, it happens,” he added.