Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie begins duties on ECOWAS Council of the Wise

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, the Founder and Leader of the AGLOW Women’s prayer group, has commenced her duties on the ECOWAS Council of the Wise following her appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to represent Ghana on the council.



As part of the efforts to revitalize the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Afenyi-Dadzie participated in the ECOWAS Commission's two-day retreat of the council held from April 29 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.



The council, essential for promoting peace, security, and stability in West Africa, is focusing on examining the region’s governance, peace, and security situation.



In the retreat's opening address, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, reiterated the Commission's commitment to finding lasting solutions to the crises affecting the region in collaboration with the ECOWAS Council of the Wise.



Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, serving as the Chairperson of the Council, declared the retreat open, urging the ECOWAS Commission to provide adequate resources to support the Council of the Wise.