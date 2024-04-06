Girl in Nungua child marriage confirmed to be 15 years old

General News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Child Rights International Executive Director, Bright Appiah, has revealed that the girl involved in the child marriage controversy is 15 years old, not 16 as previously claimed by the Nungua Traditional Council.



The marriage involving the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, has sparked significant public outrage after a video of the ceremony surfaced online.



Despite claims by the Gborbu Wulomo that the girl, Naa Okromo, would not be required to perform marital duties until she is 18 years old, calls for his arrest have intensified.



Contrary to earlier reports from the Nungua Traditional Council stating that the girl, Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, was 16 years old, Mr. Appiah's investigation confirmed her age to be 15 years old, yet to turn 16.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Appiah stated, “The issue of age also came in. Initially, we heard 12 years, at a point we heard 16 and per the investigation we’ve done so far, the girl is 15 years old, yet to attain the age of 16 years. Clearly, let’s assume she’s 16, there are certain things she cannot do.”



He added, “When it comes to the welfare of the child, I can say a lot has gone into it. I can also confirm that she’s doing well and a lot of psychologists are working on her, case managers are also taking care of her and caregivers are also doing what they are supposed to do.”