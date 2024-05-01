Give Bawumia a chance to prove himself - Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election, has emphasized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's potential for effective leadership, contrasting it with his perception of former President John Mahama's tenure as lacking in leadership effectiveness.



Aboagye highlighted Dr. Bawumia's exceptional activity and performance as Vice President, asserting that it demonstrates his capability to excel as President, unlike his predecessor.



According to Aboagye, the upcoming presidential election revolves around a choice between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama, with Dr. Bawumia emerging as the stronger candidate poised to lead Ghana towards prosperity.



The Bawumia Campaign challenges the main opposition party to engage in a debate focusing on the contrasting capabilities and policy agendas of the two prominent candidates, emphasizing the credibility and impact of their proposals.



With a nationwide campaign tour underway, the Bawumia Campaign aims to showcase Dr. Bawumia's leadership qualities, policy achievements, and campaign effectiveness, confident in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) prospects for victory over the National Democratic Congress (NDC).