"Give Bawumia time to choose running mate" -NPP Elder calls for patience

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged party members to stop pressuring Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to name his running mate for the 2024 elections.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show, he emphasized that Dr. Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, needs time



to consult and assert his leadership.



Owusu Agyemang stated, "The pressure being put on the NPP presidential candidate by the press and by other people has no basis. He [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] is the man that is going to be on the ballot paper."



Owusu Agyemang highlighted that the NPP will not follow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in naming a running mate prematurely.



He noted that the NPP is not using the NDC as a benchmark for decision-making and will adhere to its own procedures.



"We are going to do things by the rules of the game, and in the fullness of time when all the consultations are done, when we think we are ready to announce our running mate, we will do that," he remarked.



He reiterated the need for party unity and support for Dr. Bawumia, urging members to allow him the space to make informed decisions.



"I appeal to our [NPP] members, I want to appeal to the nation that Dr. Bawumia needs a lot of space, breathing space, to go through the processes and that this pressure on him is absolutely not called for," Owusu Agyemang further stated.



As the NPP moves forward, he assured that the party will focus on strategic planning and thorough consultations to enhance their chances of winning the 2024 elections.