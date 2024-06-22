You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952987

Health News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Global alert issued over fake Ozempic drugs - WHO

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A counterfeit Ozempic pen seized in London A counterfeit Ozempic pen seized in London

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert about counterfeit versions of Ozempic, a drug intended for type 2 diabetes but popular for weight loss.

Known as a "skinny jab," Ozempic contains semaglutide, which helps control blood sugar and reduces appetite.

The WHO warns that fake Ozempic poses health risks and advises obtaining it only from reputable sources like doctors. Rising misuse for weight loss has caused shortages for diabetics and fueled a counterfeit market.

Authorities in the UK, US, and Brazil have seized fake batches, with WHO monitoring increasing reports of counterfeit Ozempic globally since 2022.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Ivory Coast beat Nigeria in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in February

Dates for Afcon 2025 and Wafcon 2024 finals announced

Businessleading business icon

The aims to expand financial inclusion across the country

Ghana begins Over-The-Counter Market trading on the GSE

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Julian Marley won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the acclaimed 'Colours of Royal'

Bob Marley's Grammy-winning son heading to festival

Africaleading africa news icon

Gay sex ban in Namibia ruled unconstitutional

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr Andrews Ayiku

Building an innovative business model despite high living costs