Global alert issued over fake Ozempic drugs - WHO

Health News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: BBC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a global alert about counterfeit versions of Ozempic, a drug intended for type 2 diabetes but popular for weight loss.



Known as a "skinny jab," Ozempic contains semaglutide, which helps control blood sugar and reduces appetite.



The WHO warns that fake Ozempic poses health risks and advises obtaining it only from reputable sources like doctors. Rising misuse for weight loss has caused shortages for diabetics and fueled a counterfeit market.



Authorities in the UK, US, and Brazil have seized fake batches, with WHO monitoring increasing reports of counterfeit Ozempic globally since 2022.