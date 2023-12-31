Global living legend - Ablakwa mocks 'mystical' Kusi Boateng on 2nd birthday in 2023

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has celebrated the birthday of one of his legal 'adversaries' in the year 2023.



Despite Victor Kusi Boateng filing two cases against Ablakwa this year, the lawmaker posted a birthday message to the National Cathedral Board of Trustees secretary on December 30, 2023; one of his two different birthdays.



The message captioned: "Happy birthday to a global living legend," rehashed Ablakwa's publications about how Kusi Boateng also known separately as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi was operation double identity as established by the courts.



The lawmaker also reiterated his allegations of financial impropriety against the prophet mocking him in the process.



"Despite his failed unholy legal machinations earlier this year to have me gagged and imprisoned, I genuinely wish him happy dual birthday celebrations in total freedom," the post read in part.



"As our mysterious friend celebrates his second birthday this year, I do look forward to more interesting legal battles in the coming year, seeing that he refuses to give up as only a few weeks ago the courts threw out his desperate applications to set aside the damning judgments against him.



"Nobody fights the TRUTH and wins. For God and Country. Ghana First," the post concluded.



Read his full post below:



Happy birthday to a global living legend.



Today is the day Ghana’s mystical Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng transmogrifies as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi who was born on December 30, 1969 — nearly two years prior to the paranormal birth of Victor Kusi Boateng on September 7, 1971 to a different mother.



Despite his failed unholy legal machinations earlier this year to have me gagged and imprisoned, I genuinely wish him happy dual birthday celebrations in total freedom.



Ghanaians expect that in 2024, we shall have our GHS2.6million refunded to us at the prevailing value following that infamous, sacrilegious and unlawful payment by the Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng National Cathedral Board of Trustees to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s JNS Talent Centre Limited for absolutely no work done.



As the courts have unambiguously affirmed my unimpeachable parliamentary investigative findings — Ghanaians also expect that in 2024, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi will reveal his true identity and purge himself. Even if he won’t do that which is extremely unusual for someone who professes to be a prophet of God; he ought to be reminded about the fact that he is a public official appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve on the National Cathedral Board of Trustees for which he has been issued a Diplomatic Passport, albeit under shady circumstances, to facilitate his international engagements in our name — so as a public official he is accountable to the people of Ghana.



As our mysterious friend celebrates his second birthday this year, I do look forward to more interesting legal battles in the coming year, seeing that he refuses to give up as only a few weeks ago the courts threw out his desperate applications to set aside the damning judgments against him.



Nobody fights the TRUTH and wins.



For God and Country.



Ghana First





