Global recognition for Ghanaian teachers as NTC license attains UK standards

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council (NTC), has announced that the teaching license of teachers in Ghana has been recognized globally.



Dr Addai-Poku has stated that the teaching license systems of four African countries (Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Zimbabwe) are comparable to the United Kingdom's (UK) standard.



In an interview with Adom News, he revealed that the UK delegation visited Ghana to evaluate the NTC's credible and professional license system.



Therefore, after being certified with their respective licenses, teachers from Ghana and other countries are eligible to teach in the UK.



Dr. Addai-Poku has also mentioned that some countries have come to Ghana to learn about their teaching license system, demonstrating that Ghana has made significant progress, despite starting later than some others.



As a result, he has urged Ghanaians to maintain the quality of education that will benefit future generations.