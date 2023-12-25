Gloria Ofori-Boadu files nomination to contest in Abuakwa South NPP primary

Politics of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: GNA

Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu, a legal practitioner and Women’s rights advocate, has filed her nomination to contest the Abuakwa South NPP Primary in Koforidua.



The legal practitioner, who is making the attempt for the third time, filed at the Regional NPP office as she could not do so at the constituency office at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.



The Ghana News Agency gathered that the Kyebi office was locked when she and her team got there, hence her decision to submit at the regional office in line with the party’s directives.



Madam Ofori-Boadu lost the Abuakwa South NPP primary in 2016, whiles she was disqualified on her second attempt in 2020 by the Vetting committee.



She described the reception at the Regional NPP office as very warm with a smooth filing process.