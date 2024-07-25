Go and come later – Yagbonwura tells Abu Jinapor’s mediation delegation

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

A high-powered government delegation, led by Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, visited the Yagbonwura’s palace to seek the lifting of a ban on Samuel Abu Jinapor, the MP for Damongo and Lands and Natural Resources Minister.



The delegation included Chieftaincy Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng and the Savannah Regional Minister.



Previously, members of the National House of Chiefs and the Council of State also visited the palace.



According to sources at Jakpa Palace, the Yagbonwura asked the delegation to return later, as he would be traveling to the Mamprugu Kingdom and needed to consult with his paramount chiefs first.