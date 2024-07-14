Go and debate with the exchange rate - Bawumia told

Politics of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to focus on the exchange rate rather than debating former President John Mahama.



Amaliba argued that the economic issues are evident to Ghanaians, who can discern the differences between the Mahama and Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administrations.



He dismissed Bawumia's call for a debate as frivolous, claiming it would be futile.



Bawumia, during a tour in Nalerigu, had reiterated his desire for a debate with Mahama to clarify their economic policies, accusing Mahama of avoiding the confrontation.