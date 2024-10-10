You are here: HomeNews2024 10 10Article 1992011

“Go on your knees” – Queen mother humbles Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), experienced an unexpected humbling moment when a queen mother from the Bono Region ordered him to kneel during a public event.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the typically assertive and outspoken Abronye momentarily subdued by the queen mother's authority,

