“Go on your knees” – Queen mother humbles Abronye DC

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), experienced an unexpected humbling moment when a queen mother from the Bono Region ordered him to kneel during a public event.



The incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the typically assertive and outspoken Abronye momentarily subdued by the queen mother's authority,



sparking widespread conversations online.



In a viral video, Abronye is seen greeting the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, with respect.



However, when he approached the queen mother sitting next to the Dormaahene and extended his hand to greet her, she refused to shake his hand. Instead, she directed him to kneel before her, a command Abronye complied with immediately.







