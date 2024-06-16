You are here: HomeNews2024 06 16Article 1951130

Go to court – Ablakwa dares Freddie Blay over Labadi Beach Hotel allegations

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has refused to retract his statements about Freddie Blay's alleged involvement in acquiring the Labadi Beach Hotel's front space.

Blay, former NPP Chairman and GNPC Board Chair, had issued a one-week ultimatum for Ablakwa and others to withdraw their "unfounded allegations."

Ablakwa accused Blay and his sons of state capture, claiming they acquired interests in the beachfront, while Blay maintains his sons lawfully obtained the property from the La Traditional Council.

Ablakwa has dared Blay to take legal action, promising more exposés on the issue.

