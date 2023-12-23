Goasomanhene, Assumegyahene sworn in as members of the National House of Chiefs

General News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Goasoamanhene Nana Akwasi Bosomprah and Assumegyahene, Nana Aduana Piesie Kusi Ntramah, have been sworn in as members of the National House of Chiefs.



The two will represent the Ahafo and Ashanti Regional Houses of Chiefs respectively.



According to information shared on Twitter by the Asante nation, the nomination of Assumegyahene and Goasomanhene was to complete the unexpired terms occupied by the late Bechemhene and Sabronumhene, who served as Members of the National House of Chiefs.



In a post on social media, the Asante nation announced, "Assumegyahene and Goasomanhene were nominated respectively from the Ahafo and Ashanti Regional Houses of Chiefs to continue the unexpired term of late Chiefs, Nana Bechemhene and Nana Sabronumhene, who represented both Houses as Members of the National House of Chiefs.



“The swearing-in ceremony took place with the President of the National House of Chiefs administering the Oath of Membership, and the Presiding High Court Judge administering the Judicial and Oath of Secrecy to the newly appointed representatives.”





AM/SARA