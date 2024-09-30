God will kill you one after the other for engaging in galamsey – Prophet Oduro declares

General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prophet Isaac Oduro, founder of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, has called for divine retribution against state leaders involved in illegal mining, known as galamsey.



During a recent sermon, he stated that God would strike dead those leaders who sponsor these activities, asserting that they show no concern for the public's health.



He emphasized that galamsey is linked to serious health issues like cancer and leukemia, and condemned leaders for their greed.



Citing Revelation 2:23, he warned that God would hold these individuals accountable for their actions, declaring, “God will kill you.” His congregation responded with an emphatic "Amen."