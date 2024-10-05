You are here: HomeNews2024 10 05Article 1989833

God will not be happy -Prof. Oquaye slams Africa’s mismanagement of natural resources

Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, has voiced his frustration over Africa’s mismanagement of its natural resources, calling the situation "tragic."

He particularly emphasized the continent’s failure to harness its solar energy potential, despite being rich in sunlight.

Prof. Oquaye made these remarks during the 50th anniversary celebration of the Christian Service University in Kumasi.


