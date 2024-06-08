Godfred Dame is still at post to do Akufo-Addo, Ofori-Atta’s bidding – Amaliba

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, has criticized Attorney-General Godfred Dame for remaining in office despite allegations of misconduct in the ambulance purchase trial.



Amaliba believes Dame's conduct has brought disgrace to the office and he should have been dismissed in a serious jurisdiction.



The trial judge advised Dame to recuse himself, but he refused, stating he will continue prosecuting the case.



Amaliba accused Dame of doing the bidding of President Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Legal practitioners and civil society organizations have called for Dame's dismissal, but he shows no signs of regret.