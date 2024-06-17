Gold Coast Fund Management Customers demand accountability and payment, reject Nduom’s claims

General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: Ahotor Online

Almost 100,000 investors who had entrusted him to manage their investment portfolios at Gold Coast Fund Management are now demanding answers from Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom after they lost over GHC 5 billion.



However, he insists that the government pay him GHC7.1billion.



Meanwhile, investors have disputed his claims alleging that most of the funds were not invested in government projects as stated by him.



They asked for transparency and a plan for how the debts would be paid and accused him of withholding GHC4.6 billion leading to many cases of poverty even deaths.



There is a two-week ultimatum with further threats if the issues are not addressed.