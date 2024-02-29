Gold Fields Ghana Foundation donates equipment worth GH¢477,000

Regional News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has given health centers and security agencies in the Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea-Huni Valley municipalities of the Western Region a variety of items worth GH¢477,000, Graphic Online reports.



The gesture is intended to improve the service delivery of two health institutions at Abosso and Huni Valley, the Ghana Police and the Intelligence Community at Tarkwa.



According to Graphic Online, the Abosso Health Centre has received hospital equipment like a suction machine for the resuscitation of babies, weighing scales, delivery sets, a delivery bed, an ultrasound scan machine, blood pressure (BP) apparatus, oxygen with oxygen cylinder, television sets, and office chairs and desks, all adding up to GH¢ 247,000.00.



The Huni Valley Health Centre has also received a laboratory glassware set, widal test kits (Box), laboratory accessories set, refrigerators, needles, and syringes totaling GH¢145,000.00, while the Tarkwa Police Command and the Intelligence Community has received office equipment worth GH¢ 52,750.00.



During a brief ceremony, Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Executive Secretary of GFGF, explained that the donation was in response to a request made by these institutions.



The Foundation, he noted, considers health service providers and security services as trusted stakeholders that contribute to the development of the communities in which Gold Fields operates.



He indicated that the donation to Aboso Health Centre was to refurbish the facility and ensure it was well managed to provide services to save the lives of newborn babies, adding that the support to the Huni Valley Health Center is to ensure it had effective and functional laboratory and mother and nurse-friendly maternity ward.



Mr. Yakubu appealed to the institutions to take good care of the equipment by instituting clear maintenance protocols for the equipment to last longer and benefit more people.



He explained that the presentation to the health facilities was the outcome of a study by the Gold Fields 2023 to identify how, through sponsorship, the company, through its foundation, could have legacy projects for the communities.



Dubbed the "Expanded Access to Quality Health Care program," it included the construction of an Accident and Emergency Center for Apinto Government Hospital, the renovation of the Outpatients Department (OPD), and other facilities at the hospital, all to ensure medical excellence centers in the area.



He added that there would be the provision of critical medical equipment for host community health facilities, training, and capacity building of health staff in host community facilities, and the expansion of free medical outreach programs for host communities.



Prestea-Huni Valley Municipal Health Director, Mr. Timothy Kobina Ofori, expressed delight at the presentation and gave the assurance that the equipment would be used to promote the health of the people.