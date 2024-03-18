Gold Fields Ghana completes $1.53m projects in Prestea Huni Valley

Regional News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gold Fields Ghana Limited, through its foundation, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), has completed and handed over four impactful projects to communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Graphic Online reports.



These projects, totaling $1.53 million, include the renovation of the Abosso Health Centre's maternity block and other facilities, the establishment of a community center in Bompieso, the construction of accommodation for doctors and nurses in Huni Valley, and the tarring of 1.7km of town roads in Damang.



Acording to Graphic Online, all projects were executed by local contractors within the company's operational area.



During the handover ceremony, Joshua Mortoti, the Executive Vice-President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, emphasized the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation's commitment to socio-economic development, marking its 20th anniversary with investments exceeding $100 million in Ghana.



Mortoti highlighted the foundation's diverse investment areas, ranging from education and water sanitation to health, agriculture, and infrastructure, including training, scholarships, and enterprise development.



Abdel Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, reiterated the foundation's ongoing commitment to various projects and programs, emphasizing its focus on human-centered success stories as motivation for further action.



The foundation's dedication extends to sectors such as health, education, training, water sanitation, agriculture, and infrastructure, reflecting its holistic approach to community development.