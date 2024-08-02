You are here: HomeNews2024 08 02Article 1966010

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gold exports to hit US$10bn by 2024 ending – Minerals Commission CEO

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Martin Ayisi Martin Ayisi

Gold exports jumped to a record in the first half of 2024. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission Mr Martin Ayisi, out of the total exports of US$9.2 billion for the first half of 2024, gold alone accounted for 54% of the total exports which amounted to US$ 5 billion.

This was because of the surge

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment