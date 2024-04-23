Gomoa Amanful chief advocates for development support from Presidential aspirants

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Nana Etruba I, the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful Traditional Area, recently paid a visit to former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, in Accra.



The purpose of her visit was to lobby for development projects for her jurisdiction and the broader Central Region, Angelonline reports.



She expressed concerns about the area's lagging development and sought to hear directly from Mahama and other presidential hopefuls about their plans for the region.



In her meeting with Mahama, Nana Etruba I highlighted the challenges facing Gomoa Amanful, including high rates of teenage pregnancy due to unemployment among young girls.



She emphasized the need for transformative initiatives to uplift the area and its people. Nana Etruba I's visit to Mahama is part of a broader lobbying tour that also included a meeting with former President John Agyekum Kufour.



During the visit, Nana Etruba I thanked Mahama for his attention and expressed her hope for tangible commitments to address the region's development needs.



In response, the NDC's Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, assured her that the NDC, if elected, would prioritize the Central Region's development. He emphasized Mahama's commitment to equitable development across all regions.



Mahama reiterated the NDC's stance on infrastructure development, stating that it forms the foundation of national progress.



He assured Nana Etruba I that under an NDC government, the Central Region would receive its fair share of development projects. He emphasized the party's commitment to inclusivity and equal distribution of resources for national development.