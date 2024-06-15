“Gone but lives in our hearts” – Tribute pour in as GJA lecturer is laid to rest

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GBC Ghana Online

Nana Ama Eson-Mensah, a cherished lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GJA), was laid to rest on June 13, 2024, in South Suntreso, Kumasi, after a service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.



Born on February 17, 1979, in Patase, Nana Ama was known for her dedication to education, journalism, and fashion.



She founded the clothing line Mehudzi and inspired many students with her passion for teaching.



Despite her untimely passing on May 20, 2024, before completing her doctorate at Vytautas Magnus University, her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.