Gov’t and NPP disassociate themselves from NIB polls on Bawumia's running mate

Politics of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the Government Spokesperson, clarified that the government did not authorize NIB polls suggesting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.



Dr. Prempeh emerged as the preferred choice in the survey among NPP delegates, securing 76.2% of the responses.



However, his candidacy could be impacted by the ongoing power crisis, requiring the Government to strengthen his competence in managing the energy sector for the elections.