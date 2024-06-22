You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952861

Source: classfmonline.com

Gov’t and NPP disassociate themselves from NIB polls on Bawumia's running mate

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Dr Bawumia

Mr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, the Government Spokesperson, clarified that the government did not authorize NIB polls suggesting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.

Dr. Prempeh emerged as the preferred choice in the survey among NPP delegates, securing 76.2% of the responses.

However, his candidacy could be impacted by the ongoing power crisis, requiring the Government to strengthen his competence in managing the energy sector for the elections.

