Gov’t committed to sustainable and legal mining – Lands Ministry to Ghanaians

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable and legal mining in Ghana.

In a statement on September 11, 2024, the ministry highlighted ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining, including anti-galamsey task forces and stricter monitoring.

Regional Ministers have been instructed to intensify enforcement, and mining companies are urged to follow environmental standards.

The government is also working on land reclamation projects and protecting water bodies.

The ministry called for non-partisan support to ensure mining is conducted responsibly for the benefit of future generations.

