You are here: HomeNews2024 10 21Article 1996292

Health News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

Gov't inaugurates two new NHIS offices in Western North Region

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations

The government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has inaugurated two new office complexes in JuabosoSuaman, Western North Region, to bring NHIS services closer to residents.

NHIA CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye emphasized the importance of maintaining the facilities and highlighted technological advancements like the MyNHIS App for easier access to services.

The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations.

Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for Juaboso, expressed gratitude and urged community support for smooth operations.

The NHIA is committed to timely payments to service providers.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment