Gov't plans to link railway networks with neighboring nations – Amewu

General News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, has reiterated the government's dedication to linking railway networks with neighboring nations.



During the launch of the 2025 Africa Prosperity Dialogues in Accra, Minister Amewu emphasized the ongoing efforts to modernize and extend the railway network across the ECOWAS region.



He disclosed that feasibility studies have been completed for the Trans-ECOWAS line, connecting Lome to Ivory Coast, demonstrating the government's commitment to regional integration.



Minister Amewu highlighted challenges in implementing such projects, particularly regarding Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), citing a viability gap of over $1.2 billion in a joint development train project with Burkina Faso.



Despite setbacks, he expressed optimism about the possibility of a railway connection from Ghana to Nigeria, emphasizing the potential for regional collaboration and economic growth.