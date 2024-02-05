Gov't reportedly withdraws 15% VAT on electricity

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government has decided to revoke the implementation of the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, Asaase News reports.



This decision, according to reports, was made at a cabinet meeting held on Friday, February 2, 2024, where it was unanimously agreed on to drop the approved policy of charging 15% value added tax (VAT) on electricity.



“The position currently is that the 15% VAT on electricity is off, and it is likely it could either be off totally or significantly slashed,” Asaase News reports.



This means that power consumers will no longer be required to pay the controversial 15% VAT on top of their bills.



The government has also agreed to initiate a conversation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to come to a consensus on how it can make up for the revenue shortfall occasioned by the decision to drop the VAT on electricity policy through additional spending cuts.