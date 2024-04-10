Gov't trains 450 visually impaired persons in ICT across Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The government, in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and international partners like the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), NORAD, and CISCO, has successfully trained 450 visually impaired individuals from all 13 regions of Ghana in basic computer skills.



The nationwide initiative, aimed at ensuring inclusivity in the digitalization drive, concluded with a ceremony held in Techiman, Bono East Region, where participants were introduced to computer basics.



Representing the Omanhene of Techiman, Nana Nkansah Gyimah expressed appreciation for selecting Techiman to host the national finale of the program.



GIFEC Administrator, Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefah, reiterated the organization's commitment to expanding ICT access and capacity-building initiatives, emphasizing the importance of integrating visually impaired individuals into the ICT sector to prevent digital exclusion.



Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, underscored the government's dedication to the digital economy and emphasized the need to include visually impaired citizens in such initiatives to ensure equal opportunities for all.



During the event, visually impaired participants shared their testimonials, highlighting how the training has empowered them to navigate the digital landscape despite their disabilities.