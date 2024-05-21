Gov’t will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year-Dr Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Tuesday launched the Kayayie Empowerment Programme to provide entrepreneurial skills and economic empowerment to 5,000 head porters (Kayayie) across the country, this year.



The participants will be given three weeks of transformative learning experience encompassing essential modules such as baking and beading, soft skills training in personal health care, financial management and entrepreneurial skills.



The initiative is a collaboration between government agencies, private enterprises and civil society organisations.



Some of the agencies involved in the programme are the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the Father Campbell Foundation.



Currently, there are more than 100,000 head porters spread across the country. The initiative is to empower them economically and enhance their lots through sustainable jobs.



At the launch of the Kayayie Empowerment Programme at the Madina Social Centre in Accra, Vice President Bawumia said the initiative was meticulously conceived and crafted to provide holistic and sustainable economic empowerment to resilient young women in the country.



He said highly competent trainers and instructors had developed a curriculum that aligned with industry standards and that there were robust assessment systems and provision of essential supportive measures such as starter packs and internship placements.



The Vice President described the programme as a high-priority intervention due to its potential to address the plight of a marginalised segment of society.



“As we embark on this transformative journey, let us collectively pledge our unwavering commitment and solidarity to ensure the resounding success of the Kayayie Empowerment Programme.



“United by the resolute belief that ‘It Is Possible’, let us stand as beacons of hope, breaking down barriers, forging new pathways, and charting a brighter, more inclusive future for all,” the Vice President stressed.



The programme has two hostels, with others under construction in the Ashanti and Bono East regions.



Each hostel is designed to accommodate and cater to the needs of 300 girls.



The hostels are equipped with modern training facilities, washrooms, and bathing areas.



The Vice President said the hostels exemplified the Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the dignity and well-being of all participants.



“With an overarching goal to empower Kayayei across Ghana through the transformative power of technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the programme sets out to train a total of 5,000 girls this year (both residential and non-residential).



“In addition to the strides already made, I’m thrilled to announce that discussions are ongoing with Metro Mass and Ayalolo to teach them driving,” Dr Bawumia stated.



“Furthermore, we will provide them with ICT training. These partnerships will further expand the horizons of the Kayayie Empowerment Programme, offering even more avenues for skills development and economic empowerment,” he added.



Mr Kofi Agyapong, the Chief Executive Officer of YEA, said the Agency would provide each participant with a GHC500 monthly stipend during the training to cushion them financially.



He said two batches of 600 participants would start the programme at the Madina and Ashaiman residential facilities.