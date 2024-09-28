Gov’t won’t entertain any act of lawlessness –Fatimatu

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar has reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on lawlessness, following last week’s disruptive demonstration in Accra by Democracy Hub.



She acknowledged citizens’ right to peaceful protests but condemned the vandalism and attacks on police officers that occurred.



Over 40 protesters have been arrested and charged with offenses like unlawful assembly and causing damage.



The Minister affirmed confidence in the judiciary to handle the cases fairly and urged media outlets to report events accurately to protect Ghana’s reputation.



The police were commended for their professional response in maintaining order amidst the unrest.