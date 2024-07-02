Government Pays School Feeding Caterers 2024 First Term Arrears

Politics of Tuesday, 2 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Government of Ghana has paid the first-term arrears of caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme in all 16 regions.



The payment covers 54 cooking days at a rate of GH¢1.20 per child per day. However, some caterers have reported underpayments, which the National Secretariat is investigating.



Affected caterers are advised to report to their Regional Coordinators for prompt redress.



The Secretariat commended the caterers for their patience and dedication to serving beneficiary children.



The payment is based on the number of days caterers fed pupils during the term, with deductions made for non-cooking days.