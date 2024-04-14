'Government Work' mentality undermining productivity in Ghana - Prof. Stephen Adei

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Economist Professor Stephen Adei has voiced apprehension regarding the prevalent 'government work' mentality, which he believes is impeding productivity not only in Ghana's public sector but also in the private sector.



He identifies this mindset as one of the most adverse remnants of colonialism in the country.



Prof. Adei stresses that this mentality significantly affects the private sector, as individuals are not only unproductive but also engage in sabotage.



"I believe one of the most negative legacies of colonialism in Ghana is the 'aban dwuma' mentality, or government work. It still persists, and private sector stakeholders are often dismayed by not just the low productivity, but also by the level of sabotage," the former Rector of GIMPA remarked in an interview with GHONE TV.



"Many individuals resort to theft, and it has become commonplace for Ghanaians, not just foreigners like Indians, to engage in these activities. It's now common to see certain positions filled by foreigners from countries like the Philippines and India, occupying strategic roles," he added.