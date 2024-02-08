Government announces suspension of 15% VAT on Electricity

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

In response to widespread public concerns and opposition, the government of Ghana has officially suspended the planned implementation of the 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic electricity consumption.



The Ministry of Finance, on behalf of government, directed both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to halt the charging of the levy, allowing for extensive dialogue with industry players and labor unions.



The decision, announced in a press statement on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, aims to address the serious concerns raised about the impact of the VAT on consumers and businesses.



The Ministry emphasized the need for further engagement with key stakeholders, including organized labor, to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of the implications.



