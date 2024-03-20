Government approves shared 4G and 5G networks to boost internet connectivity

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, has announced that Cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of shared neutral 4G and 5G networks for all telecommunications operators in Ghana.



This move aims to enhance internet connectivity nationwide and encourage further investment in the telecommunications sector.



Addressing Parliament regarding recent internet disruptions due to damage to a submarine cable, Minister Owusu-Ekuful emphasized the potential of the shared network to bridge gaps in coverage.



By pooling resources, larger operators can utilize the network infrastructure instead of investing heavily in their own capital infrastructure.



The disruptions on March 14, 2024, led to a significant loss of services for major telecommunications operators, including Telecel and MTN, prompting investigations into the cause.



It was discovered that multiple undersea cable disruptions were responsible for affecting mobile data and fixed data services across the country.



In a bid to facilitate the development of the 4G and 5G networks, the government expressed its readiness to partner with the private sector. The plan involves auctioning the 5G spectrum to interested private telecommunications companies, ensuring that the market remains competitive and accessible to multiple entities.



Minister Owusu-Ekuful highlighted the government's existing digital telecommunication assets, emphasizing the potential for leveraging these assets in collaboration with private operators to build robust network infrastructure.



Additionally, she mentioned that 900 public sector organizations nationwide are already connected to a reliable network, which could serve as a foundation for expanding internet connectivity.



The minister underscored the urgency of implementing the network infrastructure, particularly in light of recent disruptions. She stressed the importance of leveraging existing infrastructure, such as the National Information Technology Agency's assets and rural telephony networks, to build upon new technologies like open radio access networks.



This approach would allow both public and private sectors to meet their internet connectivity needs more efficiently.



Although specific cost figures for building Ghana's internet infrastructure were not provided, Minister Owusu-Ekuful reiterated the government's commitment to accelerating the deployment of the shared 4G and 5G networks to enhance internet accessibility and reliability across the country.