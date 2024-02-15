Government assures support for farmers affected by Akosombo Dam Spillage

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has addressed concerns about the government's commitment to farmers impacted by the Akosombo Dam spillage, assuring the public that measures are in place to support affected farmers in the upcoming cropping season.



Contrary to claims of neglect, Minister Acheampong indicated the government's dedication to resolving challenges faced by the affected farmers.



He stated, "I assure you that we are diligently working to alleviate the challenges faced by our farmers," highlighting the prompt provision of inputs and essential resources to enable affected farmers to resume agricultural activities.



The minister outlined the government's strategy, focusing on equipping affected farmers for the upcoming cropping season. He assured that detailed assessments of affected areas, including types of crops, livelihoods, machinery, and agricultural infrastructure, will be conducted and addressed.



A significant aspect of the government's plan involves a massive distribution of farming inputs to ensure that affected farmers can continue contributing to the country's agricultural production.



Mr. Acheampong acknowledged the collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other institutions in supporting the recovery process of affected farmers.



He emphasised, "Our focus has been so far on ensuring that we have what it takes to support them through input grants for the coming farming season," highlighting the government's commitment to aiding farmers in overcoming the challenges posed by the Akosombo Dam spillage.