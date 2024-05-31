Government committed to advancing STEM education – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his government's commitment to enhancing STEM education in Ghana, highlighting its importance for economic growth and societal progress.



Speaking at the ARCTUG 2024 conference in Sunyani, he emphasized the need for a skilled workforce to capitalize on advances in AI, biotechnology, and renewable energy. The government has invested significantly in STEM institutions, including the Accra STEM Academy, 20 STEM Centres, and 10 model STEM high schools.



Additionally, 186 new science labs have been built since 2019. Over GH¢700 million has been allocated for research and book allowances since 2020 to foster innovation and interdisciplinary solutions to global challenges.