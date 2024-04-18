Government confirms teen allegedly married to Nungua Wulomo not pregnant, returns to family today

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

The Ghanaian government has announced that the teenage girl who was rumored to have been married to 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, will be returned to her family by the end of today, April 18, 2024.



The decision came after Naa Kromor's family agreed to sign a bond.



Minister-designate for Gender and Social Protection, Darkoa Newmann, provided an update on the situation, revealing that medical tests have confirmed the girl is not pregnant, dispelling earlier speculations.



Records indicate that Naa Kromor's birthdate is July 18, 2008, making her 15 years old.



"The medical assessment of the child indicates that she is not pregnant, she has no immediate health concern. Naa Kromor’s date of birth on records at her crèche and primary schools she attended indicates that she is 15 years old, and she was born on July 18, 2008. The child will be reunited with her family after the parents have signed a bond," Newmann stated.



Chieftaincy Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng, present at the briefing, clarified that the 15-year-old was not married to Gborbu Wulomo, according to their investigations.



"She wasn’t married to the Gborbu Wulomo, it was a ritual which she had been initiated…all they did was elevate her status to a Queen Mother," he explained.



Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, also in attendance, stated that the Attorney General's office has not reached a conclusion on the matter yet. "Our office has taken possession or custody of the full docket on the matter and our officers are reviewing the matter, to know whether what took place was marriage or not."



The incident gained attention on March 30 when a video surfaced, allegedly showing a marriage ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua and his customary wife, who was reported to be 12 years old, sparking outrage on social media.



The Police and other government agencies intervened, with many Ghanaians calling for the arrest of Gborbu Wulomo.