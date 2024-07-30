Government has recruited 202,527 medical personnel since 2017 – Akufo-Addo

Health News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: 3news

President Nana Akufo-Addo, honored with a Doctor of Science Degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences, has highlighted his administration's major healthcare achievements, including recruiting 202,527 medical personnel and expanding NHIS membership to 17.9 million.



Significant infrastructure developments include new hospitals, polyclinics, and specialized centers across Ghana.



The ongoing $1.765 billion Agenda 111 initiative aims to further bolster healthcare with 101 district hospitals and six regional hospitals, creating over 67,000 jobs.



Akufo-Addo emphasized the commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2030.