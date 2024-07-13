You are here: HomeNews2024 07 13Article 1959785

Source: GNA

Government is determined to reduce travelling time on Accra-Kumasi Highway — Asenso-Boakye

The government aims to reduce travel time on the Accra-Kumasi Highway by constructing four bypasses, according to Roads and Highways Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Due to population growth and urbanization, bypasses are needed to divert traffic from major towns with heavy congestion. The bypasses at Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, and Konongo are part of this project, assigned to eight local contractors.

Additional infrastructure includes drainage systems, underpasses, overpasses, and a bridge over the Birim River. Despite challenges from galamsey activities and waterlogged areas, the project is progressing and aims to transform transportation on this vital corridor.

The project is funded by the Government of Ghana's Consolidated Fund.

