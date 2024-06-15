Government must change laws allowing earnings from exports to be repatriated -Prof. Isaac Boadi

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Professor Isaac Boadi, Dean of the Faculty of Accounting and Finance at UPSA, has called for a change in Ghana’s laws that allow foreign-owned companies to repatriate over 70% of their earnings.



Speaking at the ABC News Economic Symposium, he noted that despite Ghana’s trade surpluses since 2017, the benefits mainly go to foreign entities.



He argued that retaining more earnings within the country would enhance Ghana’s economic benefits.



The symposium, themed "Arresting the Dollar: Political Rhetoric or Reality?", highlighted the need for legislative reforms to improve Ghana's economic retention.