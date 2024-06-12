You are here: HomeNews2024 06 12Article 1949570
Source: GNA

Government must halt fast depreciating Cedi – Hassan Ayariga

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, leader of the All People's Congress, has urged the government to address the rapid depreciation of the Ghana cedi, which has led to economic hardships, inflation, and instability.

He attributed the cedi's weakness to corruption, mismanagement, and a lack of investment in key sectors.

To restore the cedi's strength, Ayariga recommended policy changes, banning forex trading, and prohibiting businesses from quoting prices in foreign currencies.

He also advocated for closing foreign currency accounts and stopping hotels, schools, and other businesses from charging in foreign currencies.

