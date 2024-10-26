Government offers free access to 2024/25 SHS/TVET placement results

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

The Ministry of Education has announced a new initiative allowing free access to the 2024/2025 Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) placement results.



This move is aimed at easing the process for students, parents, and guardians by removing the previous requirement to purchase a PIN code to access placement details. The Computerized School



Read full articleSelection and Placement System (CSSPS) platform will now be open and accessible at no cost.



This initiative marks a significant shift in the placement process, aiming to make it more affordable and accessible for prospective first-year students.



“This new measure eliminates the need for candidates to purchase pin codes, making it easier and more accessible for students to check their placements,” the Ministry stated.



This update is expected to reduce the financial burden on parents and ensure timely access to essential information for students.



To check placement results, students are directed to visit the official CSSPS website and enter their ten-digit index number followed by “24” to represent the year. The Ministry outlined a simple three-step process: “Visit the official website at https://www.cssps.gov.gh or https://www.cssps.org, enter your ten-digit index number followed by ‘24,’ then click ‘Submit’ and wait for the placement result to be displayed.”



The Ministry of Education is encouraging all eligible students to take advantage of this initiative.



In a statement, spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng expressed hope that this change would support students’ transition to their new schools, emphasizing, “The Ministry encourages all eligible students to take advantage of this supportive initiative to access their placement results.”