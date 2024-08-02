Government renews curfew in Jaman South Communities

Regional News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: www.mint.gov.gh

The Minister for the Interior, by Executive Instrument, has renewed the curfew in Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom, and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality, Bono Region, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., effective August 1, 2024.



The government thanks the local Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for maintaining peace and urges them to resolve disputes through established mechanisms.



A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect, with violators subject to arrest and prosecution.