You are here: HomeNews2024 08 02Article 1965737

Regional News of Friday, 2 August 2024

    

Source: www.mint.gov.gh

Government renews curfew in Jaman South Communities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect

The Minister for the Interior, by Executive Instrument, has renewed the curfew in Drobo, Japekrom, Babianiha, Kwasibourkrom, Mpuasu, Basekrom, Kojokesekrom, and Katakyiekrom in the Jaman South Municipality, Bono Region, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., effective August 1, 2024.

The government thanks the local Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for maintaining peace and urges them to resolve disputes through established mechanisms.

A ban on carrying arms and offensive weapons remains in effect, with violators subject to arrest and prosecution.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment