Government spokesperson urges citizens to be forbearing amidst power crisis

Saturday, 16 March 2024

Ghanaian government spokesperson, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, appeals for understanding as the nation grapples with persistent power supply challenges, emphasizing the need for patience from citizens.



In recent months, Ghana has experienced widespread power outages, sparking frustration among the populace and calls for a structured load-shedding schedule to aid in daily planning.



Despite public outcry and the popular term "dumsor" being used to describe the situation, the Electricity Company of Ghana denies the existence of an official load-shedding program, arguing against the necessity of a fixed timetable.



During an appearance on Citi FM/Citi TV, Boakye-Danquah stated “We would ask the Ghanaian people to exercise a lot more restraint because the government is seeking to address these issues of cashflows, which the Ministry of Finance is looking at the transformers that we are changing gradually.



“We know how Ghana has grown and how the urban community has developed and it is not as it used to be. There are a lot of people who live in certain suburbs and depend on a certain level of voltage and usage of power and if the number of people increases, it causes these transformers to trip off.”



He furthered, “We are certain that in a short time, we should be able to restore these 630 transformers and also encourage the Ghanaian people to pay their utility bills.”