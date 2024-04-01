Government takes delivery of first modern train from Poland

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: Asaase News

Government has taken delivery of the first unit of two modern trains procured from Poland for railway transport in the country.



The first train for Ghana Railways to operate both regional and long-distance lines arrived in the country a few days ago.



Deputy Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar on Friday (19 January) shared pictures of the train on her X to confirm its procurement by government.



The chief executive officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority, Yaw Owusu had earlier revealed that the second train will be shipped in May and will arrive in August.



The modern trains will be tested on the new 100km Tema to Mpakadan railway line prior to commissioning.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to officially commission the trains in June this year to revamp railway transportation in the country.



