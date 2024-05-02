Government to distribute 1.2 million textbooks to TVET schools

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Government is to distribute 1.2 million Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) learning materials for 24 trade areas to both government and private TVET institutions across the country.



The distribution of the textbooks are expected to start within the next two-weeks in accordance with the delivery schedules for the various TVET schools.



“These books are going to be distributed to the students for free in fulfilment of the President’s promise of providing free TVET for all,” Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General, Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) said at a media engagement.



Dr Asamoah said the government had completed the implementation of the first five-year strategic plan (2018-2022) and developing a TVET policy and the next five-year strategic plan (2025-2029).



He said all 34 erstwhile NVTI institutions had been upgraded alongside the construction of new workshops for the Technical Universities and almost all Technical Institutes with modernised and industry standard equipment.



He announced the construction of four (4) new District TVET centres of excellence with some 25.7 million Euros.



They are located at Anyinam, Poky No. 2, Assin Jakai, and Akumadan.



“Our appeal to the media will be to support us in promoting these achievements and to also support us in making TVET the number one choice among the youth of

Ghana,” he said.



Dr Asamoah said one of the key reform strategies under the transformation of TVET was the development of Competency Based Training (CBT) curriculum.



He said the Commission as part of its strategy had embraced CBT as the mode of delivery to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.



He said as part of that initiative, all existing curriculum had been standardised, with more than 8,000 TVET instructors undergoing training in CBT approach.



He said the current CBT curriculum development was designed to address skills gaps with the support of sector skills bodies.



The Commission’s approach to curriculum development involves reaching out to industries through their Sector Skills Bodies (SSBs) for tasks such as occupational standards generation, validation, curriculum development, and other engagements related to TVET.



Dr Asamoah also disclosed that as of 2023, the number of economic sectors identified by the Ministry of Education through the Commission had increased from 22 to 24.



He said the total number of established SSBs as of 2023 was 12.



He said the Commission in collaboration with the SSBs had developed 108 CBT curriculum at various levels on the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETQF).



He said the current CBT programmes as at January 2023 were 108 and that some additional one hundred and fifteen (115) CBT programmes were under development.