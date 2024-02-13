Government to distribute 1.4 Million Tablets to SHS students

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has announced the government's plan to distribute over 1.4 million tablets to students in senior high schools as part of the free SHS policy.



The Minister revealed this during his address at the the speech and prize-giving day of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School. According to him, this initiative aims to enhance the teaching and learning experience in public senior high schools throughout the country.



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum outlined the government's commitment to providing each student with a tablet computer within the next two months. He also disclosed the introduction of a learning management system and the training of teachers to enable students to engage in homework and class activities online.



The Minister further emphasised the importance of creating a technology-driven environment, stating, "If you have support, it should be getting more smart boards so that it will be a 360-degree smart, technology-driven environment." The distribution of tablets is expected to contribute to a more advanced and interactive educational experience for students in senior high schools.